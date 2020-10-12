More Billings students switched to homeschooling during COVID-19 pandemic

Almost 450 students switched from being enrolled in Billings Public Schools last school year to home schooling this year.
That's almost six times the rough average of 80 per year over the previous five years, and is almost certainly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It has been a significant number for us," said Brenda Koch, a district administrator who oversees school principals.
It shows that there was at least some follow through on a much-speculated about possibility in education circles; would families adjust to new education models offered by public or private schools to cope with the pandemic, or would they forge their own path?
There's been anecdotal evidence that the trend in Billings played out in other Montana cities, Montana School Boards Association President Lance Melton said.
"We definitely see the trend," he said. "We think, of course, that it's directly related to concerns about COVID."
Schools across Montana adopted varying models of instruction for the year. For example, Billings offered two separate in-person or online-only tracks; Lockwood offered a hybrid approach that limited how much time students spent in schools and required some online instruction.
The home school increase could affect funding for schools.
Support Local Journalism
Billings officials said enrollment stood at about about 16,600 students at the September school board meeting. The count isn't finalized yet, but it would be a decrease of about 400 students from expectations for this school year.
That could cost Billings a few hundred thousand dollars compared to the planned budget. Schools received two extra pots of COVID-19 relief money, but it can't be used as straight budget backfill.
The district is already battling a K-8 structural budget deficit; cuts last year and the passage of an elementary general fund levy helped get budget projections in line for this school year.
“This money didn’t just evaporate,” said board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen at the September board meeting. “We took pains and painful cuts to get to this.”
An enrollment drop could complicate that, and not just for Billings.
Montana's school funding formula ties most state money for schools to a three-year average enrollment. In theory, this accounts for costs that fluctuate with enrollment, like teacher staffing levels. But Melton said that with extra COVID-19 costs, enrollment decreases could have a more profound effect on budgets.
"The formula is not built to account for that," he said.
MTSBA will bring some legislative proposals during the planned 2021 session to address the issue, including allowing schools to use the greater of their official October or February counts — which would help account for any home school students who come back into districts — or use last year's count instead of this year's.
Melton said that school officials don't see the home school increase as a new normal, but rather a one or two year blip that will subside when the pandemic does — "a short term issue."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.