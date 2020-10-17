More Billings voters report vandalized ballots

Finally, if someone suspects a ballot has been stolen the voter may call Billings Police if they live in the city or the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office if they live in the county and report the theft.

Ultimately, mail theft is investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and is a federal crime.

Justine Cool, who works for the U.S. Postal Service in Billings, said that since ballots were just mailed out, a large number of presumably completed ballots are being returned to the county elections office right now.

The postal drop boxes she emptied on Tuesday were "super full" and nearly stuffed to capacity. It was surprising, she said.

When Werbelow learned his ballot had been taken, he wondered if he had been specifically targeted. He and his wife have a yard sign for President Donald Trump in front of their house.

It frustrates him. Candidates and their supporters should debate and send out mailers and put their ads online and on television, he said. But when that bleeds into snatching ballots from people's mailboxes, it's become a serious problem, he said.

"I don't want people messing with the election," he said. "I think the election needs to be honest."

