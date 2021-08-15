More containment gains reported on Richard Spring fire but red flag conditions pose risk

"We're expecting a significant weather change to come and our meteorologist was talking about cooler and more moist weather, like 30 degrees cooler," Miller said. "And the other thing he said this morning in our briefing was that looking at the long-term forecast, that this may be the last of the heat that we're going to see this season, this extreme heat. So that would be really good for Montana."

The weather service is forecasting a high of 96 Sunday near Lame Deer, followed by a high of 98 Monday and a high of near 93 Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures could fall to 56. Wednesday the high temperature might only get up to 66.

The Richard Spring fire as of Sunday morning was estimated to be 170,838 acres (266 square miles) in size and 60% contained. That marks a 7% increase from Saturday's containment estimate. A total of 331 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

So far the fire has destroyed 12 secondary structures in addition to affecting local ranchers by displacing livestock and burning land used for grazing. The fires have also burned through fencing and killed livestock. Angel Becker, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe's Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator said Sunday afternoon that she did not immediately have a number for livestock losses but that those number were being tallied.