More details shared Monday about investigation into MT train derailment that left 3 dead

According to Landsberg BNSF conducts inspections roughly every two weeks along the section of track in question. Toward the end of the press conference Landsberg was asked about railroad ties along the track before the derailment.

"That will be one of the questions that we look at, I believe. Maintenance is going to be a very big concern for us," he said. "We don't know at this point exactly what happened, whether it was a track issue, whether it was a mechanical issue with the train. So, all of these things are open."

The Amtrak Empire Builder train that derailed Saturday was not the only train to pass through that portion of track. During the press conference Landsberg mentioned that 80 minutes before the derailment a BNSF freight train had been through. That train also has front facing cameras that investigators will review.

Investigators are also looking into whether or not any passengers were ejected during the crash. That likely won't be known for several months. "This is something NTSB has looked at and it has occurred in prior crashes, so it's definitely going to be a point of interest," Landsberg said.

The NTSB investigative team is made up of experts with specializations in rail operations, mechanical, human performance, track, signal systems, recorders, survival factors and family assistance.