More drama unfolds as county certifies Billings Heights water board election

Last summer, county commissioners appointed Pam Ellis to the board, and in February Billings City Council appointed Jeff Engel.

However, the water district board declined to seat Engel during its February meeting. Wynn Pippin, who was board director at the time, said the district wasn't sure the city had the authority to appoint, and that the board needed clarification on when the seat's term actually ends.

A month later, board members told Ellis she no longer had a seat, although she had been participating on the board since July. Officials used the same reasoning opposing Ellis' appointment as they had with Engel's.

Ellis, along with other community members, has long disputed the way the board conducted its meetings and has questioned whether it has followed Montana's open meetings laws.

In April Pippin resigned, leaving four remaining board members and what they saw as three board vacancies.