Members of the Billings Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit entered a Laurel home on a search warrant in August 2022, suspecting that a man living there, Nicholas Capella, was trafficking firearms and drugs.

Capella, a 38-year-old with previous convictions out of Washington State for theft and domestic violence, was prohibited from possessing any firearms. Police allegedly seized enough firearms inside the single-story home to arm a platoon. Along with nearly a dozen rifles, 15 handguns and a set of body armor, court documents said, officers recovered an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 rounds of ammunition from the house. Of 34 guns seized, seven were previously reported stolen.

In court Thursday, Capella pleaded no contest to theft in connection to the stolen guns. He is currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of possessing meth with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. A cell phone used by Capella, court documents said, contained messages detailing meth and firearm sales.

Those who are prohibited from buying firearms from a federally licensed seller frequently get their guns through friends and acquaintances, said Brent Beavers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The old fashioned way of buying it on the street corner or from a friend…that’s still probably the number one way,” said Beavers, who earlier this month took over as special agent in charge for the ATF’s Denver Field Division. “Now the internet makes the street corner widely available.”

In the years spanning 2020 through 2022, according to data from the Billings Police Department, a rise in seizures of firearms in the area coincided with an uptick in reports of shootings, assaults and homicides.

Reports of weapons offenses, including shots fired within the city limits and prohibited persons in possession of firearms, shot from 55 in 2020 to 165 the following year. Weapons offenses investigated by BPD dropped to 127 last year, but still remained twice as high as every year going back a decade with the exception of 2021. Reports of weapons discharged in the city limits went from 31 in 2020 to around 120 for the next two years.

From 2018 through 2019, BPD’s Street Crimes Unit seized an average of 70 firearms annually in the course of the recently established unit’s investigations. Over the next three years, that average jumped to around 119 weapons seized or recovered a year. In 2022, gun seizures by the SCU reached a five-year peak with 153 guns, at least 28 of which were reported stolen.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office hosted a press conference highlighting the rise in federal prosecutions for people prohibited from possessing firearms. Federal indictments for crimes related to firearms increased by 300% in the past decade, the Gazette previously reported, peaking last year with 167 people indicted.

On April 5, a federal judge sentenced a Great Falls man to more than five years in prison for possessing a handgun with prior violent offenses. When police arrested him in Billings last May, he had already been sentenced for assault with a weapon and kidnapping. The 37-year-old was on federal probation when officers found him intoxicated in a truck on St. John’s Avenue. The loaded handgun he was carrying, court documents said, was reported stolen out of Butte.

While he’s still settling into his role as special agent in charge for a region that spans Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah, Beavers said theft has consistently been a major supplier of crime guns — those weapons proven or suspected to be used in a crime — during his 15-year career with the ATF.

More crime guns have been tracked and recovered by the ATF in Montana in recent years than in any other surrounding state except for Idaho. The bureau traced just over 5,000 crime guns in the state from 2017-2021, per the bureau’s National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment published in February.

The majority of those crime guns, nearly 1,000, were recovered in Billings. During those four years, the ATF traced 6,211 crime guns nationwide back to Montana. Law enforcement recovered nearly 600 of those guns in California, and about 400 in Washington.

This year, BPD started submitting its first batches of shell casings from crime scenes in the city to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, operated by the ATF. Once those casings and firearms are part of the network, Beavers said, they become available for investigators nationwide.

“Once those casings are entered, it generates a lead…and with that lead, an investigator now can look at two shootings that they didn’t know were related,” he said.

Gunfire has killed four people in Billings so far this year. Most recently, an armed standoff between law enforcement and a woman on Sixth Avenue North ended with at Yellowstone County deputy shooting the 35-year-old dead. During a standoff in the Heights last month that ended with a woman arrested, a BPD officer was hit in the stomach with a shotgun slug. Last year ended with 17 people fatally shot in Billings.

Suicide was by far the leading cause of fatal firearm injuries in Montana from 2020 through 2021, according to data provided by the state's Department of Public Health and Human services, with 428 people dead. Fifty of those cases of suicide occurred in Yellowstone County. There were 74 homicides by gunfire in Montana during that time.

Accidental shootings sent 164 people in Montana to the emergency room during that same time. In Yellowstone County, unintentional shootings and malfunctioning firearms caused 18 people to go to the emergency and hospitalized nine others.

Earlier this month, BPD arrested a man suspected of dealing meth and fentanyl. While executing a search warrant at his home on Monad Road, they allegedly found a bag of meth, glass lokers and tin foil scorched from fentanyl use, all within reach of two children living at the house. Police also found three guns, court documents said. The suspect allegedly told police he exchanged drugs for the guns.

The ATF maintains an anonymous hotline for reporting gun trafficking. Reports of suspected gun trafficking can be made to the bureau at atf.gov/atf-tips, or by calling 1-888-283-8477.