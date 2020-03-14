More info released on Montana residents with COVID-19; local public health officials take action

All four of the Montana residents who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday contracted the virus while out of state, while two new presumptive positive cases were identified in Missoula County, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Saturday.
Local officials also announced plans for testing sites and increased precautions for facilities like nursing homes Saturday.
There are four positive cases in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Broadwater counties and all four patients are recovering at their homes, the governor said during a conference call Saturday.
A Yellowstone County woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s from Gallatin County apparently acquired the virus while traveling internationally. The two others had apparently been exposed while traveling to Washington, where the virus already existed.
The Missoula cases are a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s. The patients are being isolated.
Bullock; Dr. Gregory Holzman, the state medical officer for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services; and the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force lead Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn also provided a few updates on additional response efforts during the conference call.
The patients diagnosed with the coronavirus are self-isolated with those who also share the home, according to Holzman. None of them required hospitalization.
Those who have come into close contact with the patients will be counseled regarding risk and the level of quarantine they should comply with. Those who develop symptoms of concern will be tested and asked to isolate themselves, Holzman said.
Starting Monday, the task force formed by Bullock and Quinn to manage the state’s preparations and response to COVID-19 is setting up a State Emergency Coordination Center. That's a multi-disciplinary team that will report directly to Quinn and will be on full-time duty to bolster response efforts. The team will be located at Fort Harrison in a centralized location.
Bullock also noted that Montana’s state of emergency has been amended to align the effective timeframe with the federal state of emergency announced by President Donald Trump on Friday. This means that the state’s emergency response will be in effect as long as federal authorities believe there is a continuing threat.
“This is a dynamic situation and this will continue to be a dynamic situation,” Bullock said. “More than anything, when we look at the contagion and its spread, we have to take care of our legacy Montanans, our older Montanans, each and every step.”
The Unified Health Command for Yellowstone County held a press conference after the call with Bullock to provide updates with responses to COVID-19 after a county resident presumptively tested positive for the virus Friday.
The Unified Health Command involves communication, planning and meetings involving RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Both St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic have set up testing sites that will open Monday, said president and CEO of RiverStone Health and the Yellowstone County health officer John Felton.
St. Vincent Healthcare’s tent facility is located in parking lot M, the northwest corner of North 22nd Street and 11th Avenue North. Billings Clinic’s testing center is located on the west side of the hospital building in the former dialysis space.
Yellowstone County commissioners and staff at MetraPark are working together to open a centralized testing site within the Sandstone building located in the southwest corner at MetraPark. The goal is to take some pressure off the hospitals once it opens, but a date has not been set, Felton said.
“We’ve been talking for a while that this was really a matter of time,” Felton said.
The UHC recommends the cancellation of community activities that require travel, and that community gatherings consider recommended social distancing guidelines. The CDC recommends staying six feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure to respiratory infections. Event organizers should consider looking for a larger space or canceling the activity if a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.
Bullock explained in the conference call that there are no intentions right now to close schools statewide. Health officers of the seven most populous counties in Montana agreed that closing a school is warranted if a known case of COVID-19 is associated with the school, including if someone has been in contact with an individual with the virus, according to Felton.
The health officer of that county will make the determination to close that school for a few days to a week or more, depending on the circumstances. However, local school boards and school superintendents can make the choice to close a school at a given time.
The Yellowstone County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is undergoing home isolation and will provide health officials with a list of people she came into contact with in the past 14 days. Those on the list will be notified that they may have been exposed to the virus, according to Felton.
The woman experienced mild respiratory symptoms and was wearing a mask when she sought care in the Billings Clinic Emergency Department. Health care providers took appropriate precautions for respiratory infections. The woman was not hospitalized.
A Broadwater County man in his 50s also tested positive when he sought medical care in Lewis and Clark County on Friday after traveling out of state. He will be isolated in his home in Broadwater County for 14 days and will provide a list of people he’s been in contact with, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley.
A man in his 40s tested positive for the virus in Gallatin County on Friday and is reported to be in good condition in his home, according to a press release from health officer Matt Kelley with the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“The good news is that this person was conscientious about staying at home and limiting his exposure to the public,” Kelley said. “We are in touch with the individual and his family. We are confident in their intention to stay at home and avoid contact with others.”
Kelley said that the man had a history of recent international travel and that it’s unlikely he contracted the disease in Montana. The person had no contact with schools or senior care facilities, according to the release.
The two new Missoula City-County Health and state Department of Public Health and Human Services are working with the two new Missoula County cases and will learn more about their exposure risk and travel history.
Bullock encouraged everyone to help their neighbors and to keep in mind that small changes in everyday habits will help the vulnerable populations who are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“With our most vulnerable populations, we have to recognize that those over 70 and those who are medically frail, those are the ones most susceptible to mortality,” Bullock said. “It’s a challenging and scary time for a lot of people.”
Nursing homes around Billings and elsewhere in the state are also taking precautions in accordance with the CDC, since the elderly and those with poor immune systems are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
St. John’s United, a retirement home and assisted living facility in Billings, had implemented visitor restrictions before President Trump declared a federal state of emergency Friday. Staff take certain precautionary measures both at work and home, and all visitors are restricted, according to president and CEO of St. John’s United, David Trost.
Visitors are allowed to visit only loved ones who are receiving end-of-life treatment within the facility, but are screened before entering. Visitors are asked if they’ve been in contact with a sick individual or if they have traveled recently. All social activities and events for residents have been canceled as a precaution, Trost said.
About 500 residents live within the retirement community, and high traffic areas and surfaces like handrails and door knobs are regularly cleaned. Trost said that if a resident exhibits symptoms of an illness, the protocols are similar to isolating a resident with the flu. The individual is isolated in a space that doesn’t come into contact with other patient areas.
Staff at Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in Billings have also implemented the same screening and visitation restrictions. The center houses about 75 people.
Mike Larson, director of the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County in Billings, has implemented a employee sick-leave policy and is in the process of canceling all non-essential activities like educational and exercise classes to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon, the alliance planned to continue its nutritional programs, including Meals on Wheels and the Senior Lunch Program.
Meals on Wheels Program, which provides meals to those who are unable to prepare a meal or are unable to visit the organization’s 11 meal sites through the Senior Lunch Program, will continue regardless, Larson said.
However, the Senior Lunch Program may be reduced or canceled until further notice. That decision will be made Monday, Larson said.
If the alliance chooses to temporarily cancel the program, then alternatives like frozen meals or sack lunches will be available for pick-up at certain locations.
The state has opened a phone line at 1-888-333-0461 for people with questions or concerns about the virus in Montana. There's also an email address, covid19info@mt.gov, and website at covid19.mt.gov.