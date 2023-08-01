In light of gun violence during last summer’s Montana Fair, Billings police say there will be an increased law enforcement presence during this year’s fair and carnival.

“While we are continuing to attempt to address violent crime within our city, it is important to us that the members of this community feel safe and confident that they can participate in community events such as the fair,” said Lt. Matt Lennick in a press release.

Last summer, a man was arrested after he shot another man in the leg during a dispute at the fairgrounds. Deputies staffing the fair had heard the gunshot at about 11:30 p.m.

This year the Billings Police Department will be supporting the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office in their efforts to patrol the Yellowstone County fairgrounds by supplying additional officers who will be assigned to work this event, police said.

These BPD Officers will be brought in outside of their regularly assigned duties and will not affect the number of officers assigned to the normal patrol zones of the city.

“We appreciate the publics support, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office for allowing us to assist with this year’s fair,” Lennick said. “If anyone observes illegal or suspicious behavior while attending the fair please contact dispatch at 406-657-8200, or flag down one of the deputies or officers at the fair and report it.