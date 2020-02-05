More snow on the way for southwest, south-central Montana

Billings could get up to 3 inches of snow through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Billings, with the heaviest snowfall expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

There could be some light snowfall during the day Thursday. Thursday and Friday are expected to have high temperatures of 38 and lows in the mid- to low-20s.

Snowfall in areas to the south and west of Billings is expected to be much more significant, especially on northwest facing parts of mountains. Livingston, Big Timber and Columbus could get up to 8 inches over the same time period, while Nye, Gardiner and Red Lodge could get up to a foot of snow.

Cooke City could see 2 feet of snowfall through Friday.

In anticipation of the coming snow, the weather service announced Wednesday that a winter storm warning would go into effect early Thursday and remain until 6 p.m. Friday for Park County, Sweet Grass County and the Crazy and Beartooth Foothills.

"Travel will become very difficult to impossible due to snowy and slick roads, and poor visibility. Thursday morning commute will be impacted," according to the warning. "Blowing snow will also be a concern Thursday morning," the warning continues.