More than 35K Yellowstone County residents have already returned ballots

Even with Election Day still two weeks away, Yellowstone County voters aren't waiting.

County election officials have seen large numbers of ballots already returned with more waiting to be processed.

"We are well ahead of where we normally would be," said county elections administrator Bret Rutherford. "[There are] 35,000 checked in so far and we are backlogged one full day. There are probably 40,000 in the building."

The votes cast on those ballots will be counted beginning Nov. 2. A relatively new state law allows county election offices to begin counting absentee and mail ballots the day before Election Day, which this year is Nov. 3. The move greatly reduces the workload on staffers and officials who in the past couldn't start counting votes until Election Day.

The one-day head start makes a big difference for counties like Yellowstone, where roughly 73,000 of the county's 85,000 registered voters, or 87.6%, vote by mail. This year, Yellowstone chose to conduct an all-mail election, meaning every voter — with a few exceptions — will cast their ballot by mail.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, officials at the election office process and sort all the ballots that have been returned until counting can start on Nov. 2.

