More than 35K Yellowstone County residents have already returned ballots

Even with Election Day still two weeks away, Yellowstone County voters aren't waiting.
County election officials have seen large numbers of ballots already returned with more waiting to be processed.
"We are well ahead of where we normally would be," said county elections administrator Bret Rutherford. "[There are] 35,000 checked in so far and we are backlogged one full day. There are probably 40,000 in the building."
The votes cast on those ballots will be counted beginning Nov. 2. A relatively new state law allows county election offices to begin counting absentee and mail ballots the day before Election Day, which this year is Nov. 3. The move greatly reduces the workload on staffers and officials who in the past couldn't start counting votes until Election Day.
The one-day head start makes a big difference for counties like Yellowstone, where roughly 73,000 of the county's 85,000 registered voters, or 87.6%, vote by mail. This year, Yellowstone chose to conduct an all-mail election, meaning every voter — with a few exceptions — will cast their ballot by mail.
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, officials at the election office process and sort all the ballots that have been returned until counting can start on Nov. 2.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the elections office has for the next few weeks expanded to MetraPark, where it has set up in the Montana Pavilion. Election workers are there receiving ballots dropped off by voters and printing ballots for those who didn't get one in the mail or who had ballots lost or vandalized.
Rutherford said his staff is issuing on average about 100 ballots a day.
Voters who suspect their ballot has been lost or vandalized can do a few things. The state has its My Voter Page, a website that allows voters to track the progress of their ballot once it goes into the mail.
If the ballot doesn't show up on My Voter Page after a few days, there's a chance it has been lost or stolen. At that point voters may request a new ballot from the county elections office, which will cancel the old one so that it can't be processed or counted.
Rutherford believes much of the reason his office is seeing so many ballots returned this early has to do with the heightened concerns about ballot safety and the intensity surrounding many of the races.
"People are worried about the Postal Service as well as extremely motivated this election," he said. "This seems to be playing out across the country."
In 2016, in the last presidential election, 71,871 Yellowstone County residents cast a vote. That number will likely be higher this year, given the intensity of the election and the fact that typically all-mail elections increase voter turnout.
