More than missing: The scope of missing Indigenous people broadens when considering family separations and forced assimilation

Paul contacted the agency again requesting a copy of the letter and got it the second time around. To his surprise, the person helping him casually mentioned paternity had been established. She helped Paul search for his MHA Nation family.

Now, Paul knows both sides of his biological family but to this day he has never had a conversation with his biological parents. Chuck died before they could meet and his biological mother refuses to speak to him.

After all his experience with the legal system over the years, he says the system has changed but it has not improved.

He feels like he missed out on his culture, especially because Indigenous communities prioritize family and community. He said coming from the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” part of the Midwest where he grew up, to his MHA relatives felt natural and welcoming.

Paul said when he met his Indigenous family members for the first time it felt like they had known each other forever but just hadn’t seen each other in a long time.