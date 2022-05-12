Morin School celebrates the new sun shade to the playground

Students and staff at Morin School south of Billings celebrated with representatives from RiverStone Health Public Health Services on Tuesday afternoon under a new sun shade at the school.

The RiverStone Health Cancer Control Team partnered with the school to construct a sun shade for the playground. The structure will provide shade for children during school hours. The area can be used at recess or for outside classroom space. The sunshade is a permanent structure, with a cover that is removable during inclement weather.

During the event, students gathered at tables under the shade for an interactive sun safety presentation which was followed by water, cookies, and an activity pack.

Funding for the Morin School sun shade was made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The RiverStone Health Cancer Control Team works year round on preventive cancer screenings and education about preventing cancers, including skin cancers related to sun exposure.

This is the third sun shade provided through the program. Shades have already been placed at Independent and Pioneer Schools.

