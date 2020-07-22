Most Alpha House residents, staffers recover from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most residents at Alpha House, isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, were cleared by public health Wednesday, according to the organization that runs the pre-release center.

In total, 10 residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Alpha House Pre-release Center, and all but one resident has been cleared to return to the public by RiverStone Health, the county’s health department.

One resident reported shortness of breath Wednesday, and will remain isolated, according to Alternatives, Inc. CEO David Armstrong. Alternatives operates the Alpha House, the Passages Women’s Pre-release Center and Beta Jail Alternatives in Billings.

Not included in the overall number of infected were two staff members who also tested positive for the virus but were asymptomatic. Both employees were tested during a surveillance testing event at the facility on July 9. Results were reported earlier this week, Armstrong said. Neither were in contact with residents, but were in contact with coworkers.

Armstrong said the risk of the staff members infecting others was low, since they wore masks and other personal protective equipment. Both have been cleared by RiverStone Health, Armstrong said.