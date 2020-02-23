Most Wanted: Daniel Osse

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Daniel Osse
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 38
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 235
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Bald
Identifiers: Tattoos: L hand-$, chest-2 clown masks
Osse is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for Parole Violation for Carrying Concealed Weapons.
If you have information regarding Osse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.