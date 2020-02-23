Most Wanted: Daniel Osse

Most Wanted: Daniel Osse

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Daniel Osse

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 38

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 235

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald

Identifiers: Tattoos: L hand-$, chest-2 clown masks

Osse is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for Parole Violation for Carrying Concealed Weapons.

If you have information regarding Osse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

