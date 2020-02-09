Most Wanted: Deandre Gulley

Most Wanted: Deandre Gulley

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Deandre Gulley

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Age: 40

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 210

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald

Gulley is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for deliberate homicide.

If you have information regarding Gulley, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

