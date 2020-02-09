Most Wanted: Deandre Gulley

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Deandre Gulley
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Age: 40
You have free articles remaining.
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 210
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Bald
Gulley is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for deliberate homicide.
If you have information regarding Gulley, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.