Most Wanted: Frank Lionshows — Captured

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Frank Lionshows

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 35

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 205

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Identifiers: Tattoos: L & R forearm- “LG”

Scar on bridge of nose

Lionshows is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for escape.

If you have information regarding Lionshows, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

