The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Frank Lionshows
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 35
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 205
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Identifiers: Tattoos: L & R forearm- “LG”
Scar on bridge of nose
Lionshows is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for escape.
If you have information regarding Lionshows, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.