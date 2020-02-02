Most Wanted: Jestin Hall

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Jestin Hall
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 30
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 180
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Hall is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on an arrest warrant for felony criminal endangerment and fleeing or eluding a peace officer.
If you have information regarding Hall, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.