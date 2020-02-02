Most Wanted: Jestin Hall

Most Wanted: Jestin Hall

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Jestin Hall

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 30

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 180

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Hall is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on an arrest warrant for felony criminal endangerment and fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

If you have information regarding Hall, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

