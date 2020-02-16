Most Wanted: Julio Gonzales

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Julio Gonzales

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Age: 44

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 210

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Gonzales is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.

If you have information regarding Gonzales, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

