Mother denounces hate crime

Editor's note: This is the original report published Dec. 4, 1992 in the Billings Gazette detailing the brick-throwing incident two days earlier, and the family's response, that prompted the Not In Our Town movement.

A chunk of cinder block was thrown through the window of a prominent Jewish family’s home Thursday night, shattering glass on the bed of a 5-year old.

No one was hurt, but police officials say the attack on the home of Dr. Brian and Tammie Schnitzer is a further example of how crimes motivated by hate are escalating in Billings. It was the second time in the last two weeks that a window was smashed at a Jewish family’s home.

“This is an escalation of anti-Jewish sentiment that we hoped we wouldn’t reach in this community,” said Billings Police Chief Wayne Inman. “These are cowardly acts, and I’d hope that this community would express an outrage to this behavior.”

Tammie Schnitzer said Friday that two of her children were being watched by a babysitter Thursday night when the piece of cinder block was thrown through a front window decorated with Stars of David, a Menorah and “Happy Chanukah.”

The block left an indentation on the bed of the Schnitzer’s 5-year-old son and scattered splinters of glass from the double-pained window. The child was not in the room at the time, although the window blinds were down and the attacker would not have known that the room was empty. The window is also shielded by a tree, meaning that whoever threw the cinder block would have had to get within a few feet of the home.

“I’m appalled and concerned that someone would be willing to put a child’s life at risk to demonstrate their own hatred,” Tammie Schnitzer said. “These people have no conscience at all. I could easily be in an emergency room right now with my 5-year-old son.”

Schnitzer also said that Wednesday night, her son was frightened by someone standing near the same window. Because their phone number and address are not listed, the Schnitzers believe they were followed by someone who waited for them to leave their children home before acting.

Last Saturday night, a beer bottle was tossed through a window of the home of another Jewish family, who asked not to be identified. Like the Schnitzers, those parents also had left their children with a babysitter.

“So at night, as a parent, you lie in bed with your eyes wide open,” Tammie Schnitzer said.

The Schnitzers have been outspoken about the need for the community to know that hate groups exist in Billings. Tammie Schnitzer believes that is why their home was singled out.

“Their intent was not just to break a window, but to intimidate and threaten, she said.

Inman said police don’t have any leads in the case, but authorities will be looking at particular hate groups and individuals.

He believes the attack may be connected to a recent edition of Montana Quest, a local publication of the Ku Klux Klan, which singled out the Schnitzers and other Jewish families for supporting the Montana Human Rights Network.

“I believe this is not an isolated incident,” Inman said.

Meanwhile, Tammie Schnitzer says she is torn by the advice of authorities that she remove Jewish symbols from her home.

The Jewish celebration, Hanukkah, begins at sundown next Wednesday.

Keeping those symbols up “might not be a wise thing to do,” she said. “But how do you explain that to a child? I should not have to do that. It’s a terrible thing to have to do.”