Mother of nine sentenced to prison for carjacking, kidnaping

About 18 months after her assault and kidnapping on the South Side, a Billings woman faced the last of her attackers to be sentenced in court.

The survivor told Cleone Bluesky Shawl, sentenced Thursday to 55 years in prison, that she fought for her life on July 17, 2021. And she won.

“You did not break me,” she said. “You just proved how strong I am.”

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a robbery following the July 2021 attack, according to court documents. He met with the survivor, who said she was driving away from a friend’s home in the South Side when four strangers approached her car. Three of them were teenage boys, and one was a 33-year-old woman later identified as Shawl, a mother of nine children.

Testimony in court from the survivor and the four people later charged showed conflicting accounts of what led to the violence. Eventually, however, the survivor was forced into the back seat of her car. The teenage boys strangled, beat and tried to rape her, according to court documents. Shawl, now at the wheel of the car, drove south to Blue Creek Road. While trapped in the back seat, the survivor said in court that Shawl threatened to “sell” her and kill her. The car's engine overheated and died in a rural residential area.

“I am lucky to be alive, and I believe the only reason I am is for my car breaking down that night,” the survivor said Thursday.

Shawl and the three boys ran from the car and separated, leaving the survivor without her phone, smartwatch, wallet or her shoes. Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested the three teens the same morning of the attack and carjacking after a resident along Blue Creek Road reported three stolen bicycles. One of the teens was carrying a backpack belonging to the survivor, court documents said.

Another resident in the neighborhood where the car was found told police he found a woman matching Shawl’s description hiding in his camper trailer that morning. She asked for a ride to Pryor, which he agreed to. While driving on Blue Creek Road, documents said, she changed her mind and asked to be taken back to Billings. He dropped her off at a South Side trailer park.

BPD investigators recovered a latent hand print on the stolen car later identified as belonging to Shawl. The survivor was given a photo line-up and recognized Shawl as the woman who attacked her, according to court documents. Shawl entered Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Aug. 22 and has since remained in custody.

The three boys, whose ages ranged from 14 to 15, were charged and sentenced in Youth Court. By September, all three had admitted to their role in the attack and were committed to the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility.

Shawl, who maintained her innocence in the assault and carjacking through her sentencing Thursday, went to trial in late October. On Nov. 3, a Yellowstone County jury convicted her of kidnapping by accountability, robbery, aggravated assault by accountability and assault with a weapon by accountability.

While Shawl did not strike or strangle the survivor, Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Hallie Bishop said, she was the “conductor in the orchestra of violence.” She encouraged the teenage boys to attack a woman, Bishop said, assuring them that they were going to “the reservation.”

“You deserve the maximum punishment,” the survivor said Thursday, “because I deal with every painful memory every single day.”

Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza considered Shawl’s limited felony history in determining his sentence. Prior to July 17, 2021, the mother had previously been sentenced for theft in Big Horn County. There was still no question, he said, that Shawl had severely damaged another human being.

“This [case] represents the most extreme form of stranger violence,” Souza said, “which in the criminal justice system is exceedingly rare. I believe it’s been undisputed that neither you nor the boys had any idea who (the survivor) was before that night.”

Souza sentenced Shawl to 50 years in prison for her role in the beating, robbing and kidnapping. Shawl also received an additional five years in the Montana Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to three separate drug and theft charges.

Per state law, Shawl will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of her sentence.

Last week, a Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings man of multiple counts of rape, attempted rape and kidnapping. Donald Edward Foster, 48, held his mother and a teenager against their will at a home in the Heights. He surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted several hours, and assaulted the teen during that time.