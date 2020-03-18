Motor Vehicle Department announces changes in service

Motor Vehicle Department announces changes in service

The Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Department recently announced changes to services in response to COVID-19.

The department is currently accepting only scheduled appointments for walk-in service. Appointments may be scheduled online at co.yellowstone.mt.gov/Treasurer/MotorV/apptcal.asp.

According to a press release, registration renewal is available online at app.mt.gov/vrr/renewal/index.html, and by dropping off the renewal at the mailbox outside the main door of the Yellowstone County Courthouse located at 217 N. 27th St.

Renewals and appointments are also available by calling 406-256-2833.

Requests may also be mailed to Yellowstone County Treasurer, PO Box 35011 Billings, MT 59107.

