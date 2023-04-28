Before boating season gets into full swing this summer, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is opening Lake Elmo to gasoline motorboats for two Saturdays in May.

The events are intended to give boat owners an opportunity to test equipment for safety and will be held May 13 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Typically, only electric trolling motors are allowed on the 64-acre reservoir in Billings. The gas motor ban will be waived for these events in an effort to promote and increase boater safety.

Officers from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Billings will be available to conduct boat safety inspections and will be set up near the Lake Elmo boat ramp.

For more information on Lake Elmo State Park, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/lake-elmo.