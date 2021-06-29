Motorcycle crash closes eastbound lanes of King Avenue West

A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision Tuesday evening.
At roughly 7 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling on King Avenue West when he hit the side of an SUV at the 20th Street West intersection. Fire, police and EMTs responded to the scene, shutting down traffic on King Ave. West past 20th Street.
Crash investigators responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. It is still unknown how the crash occurred.
Griffen Smith
Reporting Intern
