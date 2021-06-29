 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash closes eastbound lanes of King Avenue West

A serious motorcycle vs. SUV crash closed the eastbound lanes of King Avenue West at 20th Street West Tuesday evening.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision Tuesday evening.

At roughly 7 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling on King Avenue West when he hit the side of an SUV at the 20th Street West intersection. Fire, police and EMTs responded to the scene, shutting down traffic on King Ave. West past 20th Street.

Crash investigators responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m. It is still unknown how the crash occurred. 

