Motorcycle crash on Grand Avenue puts Billings man in the hospital

A 32-year-old Billings man was taken to the hospital Wednesday with minor injuries after crashing a motorcycle on Grand Avenue.

The man was traveling westbound on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when, according to Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle, he clipped a Jeep Wrangler. His foot peg then struck the ground, cutting through the pavement, and sending him into the parking lot near Sherman Williams store.

Cagle said the injuries are non-life-threatening, and an investigation into how the motorcycle connected with the Jeep is still ongoing. The crash drew BPD, engines with the Billings Fire Department and an American Medical Response crew. Their response had Grand Avenue westbound limited to one land for about 30 minutes.

“We’re still trying to figure out if he was going for a lane, or what,” Cagle said.

On Tuesday, a rollover crash between Billings and Laurel put five people into the hospital. All five were traveling north on Duck Creek Road when the driver failed to stop, sending the vehicle across both lanes of I-90. Both speed and alcohol were suspected as factors.