Motorcycle crash shuts down traffic at 8th St. W and Broadwater

A motorcycling colliding with a sedan at 8th Street W and Broadwater Avenue sent the rider to the hospital and has shut down the intersection for at least a block in every direction.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, at 8:46 p.m. a Chevy Malibu was turning north onto 8th Street W. The driver did not see the motorcycle that, police reported, was speeding while traveling west on Broadwater Avenue.

The motorcycle T-boned the Malibu, and its rider "sustained serious injury," according to police.

BPD is currently investigating the crash, and the intersection will remain closed for several hours during that time.

