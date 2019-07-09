{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was hit by an SUV at the corner of North 22nd Street and Montana Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries on July 9, 2019. 

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A motorcyclist was hit by an SUV on Montana Avenue in downtown Billings on Tuesday, according to the Billings Police Department. 

Around 2:40 p.m. at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 22nd Street a gold SUV driving on Montana Avenue in the center lane tried to make a left-hand turn on to North 22nd Street.

A motorcyclist was driving in the left lane of Montana Avenue and was hit by the car when it turned in front of the motorcyclist, BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz said in a social media post.

The motorcyclist was a 23-year-old man. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a minor injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were on scene. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
11
8

Tags

Night Reporter

Night reporter for The Billings Gazette.