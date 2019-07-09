A motorcyclist was hit by an SUV on Montana Avenue in downtown Billings on Tuesday, according to the Billings Police Department.
Around 2:40 p.m. at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 22nd Street a gold SUV driving on Montana Avenue in the center lane tried to make a left-hand turn on to North 22nd Street.
A motorcyclist was driving in the left lane of Montana Avenue and was hit by the car when it turned in front of the motorcyclist, BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz said in a social media post.
The motorcyclist was a 23-year-old man. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a minor injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were on scene.