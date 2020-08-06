You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in downtown Billings
Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in downtown Billings

Motorcycle vs. Pedestrian

Emergency responders wheel a person to an ambulance after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian at North 24th Street and 6th Avenue North on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

A motorcyclist hit a pedestrian at a downtown Billings intersection Thursday sending both to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and North 24th Street.

The motorcyclist, driven by a man, was headed westbound on 6th Avenue North when he struck a pedestrian, according to Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell. 

It appears that the pedestrian was crossing the street. Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken by ambulance to hospitals with serious injuries. 

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, Mitchell said. 

Traffic will be briefly diverted on 6th Avenue North as the Billings Police crash team investigates, according to a BPD tweet sent out just after 2:45 p.m. The BPD's crime scene investigation van was on scene Thursday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation. The Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, and the American Medical Response responded to the crash. 

