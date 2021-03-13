Motorcyclist killed in crash on Monad Road

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sedan on the west side of Billings.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man whose name has yet to be released, was traveling west on Monad Road. Just after 2 p.m., the motorcycle struck the rear end of a car turning north at the intersection of South 38th Street West.

“It sounds like it was truly an accident, and it’s very unfortunate,” said Billings Police Sgt. Brett Becker at the scene.

The impact threw the motorcyclist from the bike, and he slid on the asphalt for several yards. An ambulance crew transported the man to the hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to Becker.

Becker said the driver of the sedan, a Billings man, was not hurt in the wreck. Although the driver will take a blood test as part of the investigation, Becker said he does not suspect he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Along with the BPD and American Medical Response, two engines with the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and the intersection of Monad Road and South 38th Street West will be closed at least until 7 p.m. Becker asked drivers to avoid the area until then.

