{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle Crash

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash at the corner of Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street Wednesday. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A motorcyclist who was struck and killed Wednesday night at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street has been identified. 

Joshua Jeffers, 43, of Billings died of multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said. 

Jeffers was killed Wednesday around 9 p.m. while driving north through the downtown intersection. A white Ford pickup driving west struck Jeffers and killed him instantly, said Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid. 

The pickup was thought to have hit a tree after traveling through the intersection, and came to a rest on top of the motorcycle. It appeared as though the pickup ran a red light, Reid said. 

Jeffers was not wearing a helmet, said BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz on social media. 

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital. 

Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Crime Scene Investigation units were at scene of the crash.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
10
4

Tags

General Assignment Reporter

General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.