A motorcyclist who was struck and killed Wednesday night at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street has been identified.
Joshua Jeffers, 43, of Billings died of multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.
Jeffers was killed Wednesday around 9 p.m. while driving north through the downtown intersection. A white Ford pickup driving west struck Jeffers and killed him instantly, said Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid.
The pickup was thought to have hit a tree after traveling through the intersection, and came to a rest on top of the motorcycle. It appeared as though the pickup ran a red light, Reid said.
Jeffers was not wearing a helmet, said BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz on social media.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.
Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Crime Scene Investigation units were at scene of the crash.