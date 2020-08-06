You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in early Thursday morning collision with deer on I-90 near Billings
topical alert top story

Motorcyclist killed in early Thursday morning collision with deer on I-90 near Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle crash

Montana Highway Patrol trooper Barry Mitchell marks the highway at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 that killed a Billings-area man Thursday morning.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A Billings-area man was killed Thursday during an early morning motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 east of Billings.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell, the man was riding westbound on the interstate near mile marker 460 at about 5:20 a.m. when he tried to swerve to avoid a deer, but collided with the animal and crashed.

There were no witnesses, but bystanders on scene shortly after the crash attempted CPR.

The motorcyclist did have a helmet on his bike, but it was unclear whether he was wearing it, Mitchell said.

The man's death was the second Yellowstone County fatality in less than 10 hours involving a motorcycle and a deer.

A 41-year-old Billings woman died Wednesday evening after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a deer on I-94 near Huntley.

0
0
0
11
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News