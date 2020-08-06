Motorcyclist killed in early Thursday morning collision with deer on I-90 near Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings-area man was killed Thursday during an early morning motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 east of Billings.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell, the man was riding westbound on the interstate near mile marker 460 at about 5:20 a.m. when he tried to swerve to avoid a deer, but collided with the animal and crashed.

There were no witnesses, but bystanders on scene shortly after the crash attempted CPR.

The motorcyclist did have a helmet on his bike, but it was unclear whether he was wearing it, Mitchell said.

The man's death was the second Yellowstone County fatality in less than 10 hours involving a motorcycle and a deer.

A 41-year-old Billings woman died Wednesday evening after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a deer on I-94 near Huntley.

