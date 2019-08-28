A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed Wednesday night after being hit at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and North 31st St.
The motorcycle, traveling north, was struck by a white Ford pickup traveling west through the downtown intersection, killing the motorcyclist instantly, according to Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid.
The white pickup, which appeared to have hit a tree after traveling through the intersection, was resting on top of the motorcycle. Reid said it appeared that the driver of the motorcycle was run over.
Reid said that the Billings Police Department is still investigating whether a vehicle ran a red light.
The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital Wednesday night. A red pickup, whose occupants were unharmed, was also located in the collision scene, and Billings Police is investigating if it was involved in the collision, Reid said.
According to Reid, the entire intersection will remain blocked off to traffic for four to six hours. The crash was dispatched around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Crime Scene Investigation units were at scene of the crash.