Motorcyclist killed on Broadwater ID'd; police still trying to ID earlier fatality

The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.

Brandon Kaldor, 38, died Nov. 1 of multiple blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. He was traveling on Broadwater Avenue and wrecked along the avenue’s 2000 block. Nobody else was harmed in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Billings Police Department.

Billings police are also still investigating a hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue earlier that same day. A man was struck and killed on the 600 block of Broadwater. Police found his body in the yard of a residence. Investigators have not identified the man, nor have they found the vehicle suspected of hitting him, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue last can reach BPD at (406) 657-8200, or dial 9-1-1.