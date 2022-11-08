 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcyclist killed on Broadwater ID'd; police still trying to ID earlier fatality

  • 0

The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.

Motorcycle crash

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon. It appeared the driver was westbound on Broadwater Avenue and struck a light pole and tree before being thrown from the bike.

Brandon Kaldor, 38, died Nov. 1 of multiple blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. He was traveling on Broadwater Avenue and wrecked along the avenue’s 2000 block. Nobody else was harmed in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Billings Police Department.

Billings police are also still investigating a hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue earlier that same day. A man was struck and killed on the 600 block of Broadwater. Police found his body in the yard of a residence. Investigators have not identified the man, nor have they found the vehicle suspected of hitting him, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email Tuesday.

Fatal hit and run

A man was killed by a hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue. A passerby called for a welfare check on a subject laying in a yard between 6th and 7th Streets West shortly after 6 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road suggesting he had been struck by a vehicle according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley. The vehicle was apparently westbound and would have front end damage. Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours during the investigation. 

Two men are currently facing vehicular homicide cases connected to separate fatal wrecks in Billings earlier this year. Kevin Roy Welter, 40, is accused of driving a car into the path of a motorcycle while under the influence, killing the 34-year-old man on the motorcycle. Luis Gustavo Contreras-Bustillos, 51, allegedly caused a pileup on Interstate 90 while driving drunk, which led to the death of a 59-year-old Billings man.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run on Broadwater Avenue last can reach BPD at (406) 657-8200, or dial 9-1-1. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News