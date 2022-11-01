 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist killed on Broadwater in Billings

Motorcycle crash

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon. It appeared the driver was westbound on Broadwater Avenue and struck a light pole and tree before being thrown from the bike.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Billings police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. 

A little after 1:45 p.m. police Sgt. Jeff Stoval tweeted, "Fatal single motorcycle crash. Broadwater westbound is closed from 19th to 21st. Take alternate route and expect delays." 

Police provided no other information on the individual killed in the crash, the driving conditions or whether they were wearing a helmet. 

The motorcyclist was the second of two fatalities on Broadwater Avenue Tuesday. 

Fatal hit and run

A man was killed by a hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue. A passerby called for a welfare check on a subject laying in a yard between 6th and 7th Streets West shortly after 6 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road suggesting he had been struck by a vehicle according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley. The vehicle was apparently westbound and would have front end damage. Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours during the investigation. 

Shortly after 6 a.m. a caller asked police to check on a man lying motionless in a yard on the 600 block of Broadwater. When police arrived they found the man dead. He had apparently been killed in a hit and run. Police had closed off Broadwater for much of the morning while they investigated. All lanes were reopened just after noon Tuesday.  

