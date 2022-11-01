Motorcyclist killed on Broadwater in Billings

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to Billings police. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

A little after 1:45 p.m. police Sgt. Jeff Stoval tweeted, "Fatal single motorcycle crash. Broadwater westbound is closed from 19th to 21st. Take alternate route and expect delays."

Police provided no other information on the individual killed in the crash, the driving conditions or whether they were wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was the second of two fatalities on Broadwater Avenue Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. a caller asked police to check on a man lying motionless in a yard on the 600 block of Broadwater. When police arrived they found the man dead. He had apparently been killed in a hit and run. Police had closed off Broadwater for much of the morning while they investigated. All lanes were reopened just after noon Tuesday.