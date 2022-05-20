Mountain lion seen near base of the Rims

A mountain lion spotted near Rocky Mountain College late Thursday eluded local deputies and police.
Law enforcement responded to the area around 17th Street West and Rimrock Road, according to a social media post from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy managed to take a snapshot of the big cat before it ran off toward the Rims.
“Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, it's still Montana. We all need to be cautious of wildlife in our area. Moose, bears, rattlesnakes and whatever else that wanders into town,” YCSO wrote.
Although mountain lions tend to be more common in the western portion of the state, according to data from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, deer in the region in and around Yellowstone County can attract large predators.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to Black Eagle residents of a mountain lion caught on security footage just a few days prior to Thursday’s sighting.
While they tend to shirk confrontations with humans, the National Park Service advises those who do encounter a mountain lion to hold their ground and back away slowly. Don’t turn and run, as it may compel the animal to give chase.
Residents in Billings can avoid drawing mountain lions onto their property by keeping their pets, along with their food, indoors during dawn and dusk hours.
Sightings of mountain lions in Billings can be reported to the local FWP office at 406-247-2940.