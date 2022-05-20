 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mountain lion seen near base of the Rims

  • 0

A mountain lion spotted near Rocky Mountain College late Thursday eluded local deputies and police.

Law enforcement responded to the area around 17th Street West and Rimrock Road, according to a social media post from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy managed to take a snapshot of the big cat before it ran off toward the Rims.

“Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, it's still Montana. We all need to be cautious of wildlife in our area. Moose, bears, rattlesnakes and whatever else that wanders into town,” YCSO wrote.

Although mountain lions tend to be more common in the western portion of the state, according to data from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, deer in the region in and around Yellowstone County can attract large predators.

People are also reading…

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to Black Eagle residents of a mountain lion caught on security footage just a few days prior to Thursday’s sighting.

While they tend to shirk confrontations with humans, the National Park Service advises those who do encounter a mountain lion to hold their ground and back away slowly. Don’t turn and run, as it may compel the animal to give chase.

Residents in Billings can avoid drawing mountain lions onto their property by keeping their pets, along with their food, indoors during dawn and dusk hours.

Sightings of mountain lions in Billings can be reported to the local FWP office at 406-247-2940.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion

A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her. Erin Wilson says her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk. Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged. Wilson says the animal wouldn't let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists. Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea: Joe Biden says now is the time to invest in one another

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News