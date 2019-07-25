A reported mountain lion sighting has sparked another public safety advisory from Montana State University Billings.
It's the second time the school has issued an advisory after a sighting of the big cat that appears to be roaming unusual territory in Billings. The most recent report came from a university employee who said they saw a mountain lion at Virginia Lane and Silver Lane at about 8:45 a.m., according to a press release.
The lion was first reported in the same location on July 12, about the same time that a Facebook post showed a mountain lion near a residence in Alkali Creek.
More recently, the lion was caught on security cameras at two homes in midtown Billings on July 18.
According to the MSUB press release, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was contacted about the most Thursday sighting. University and Billings police investigated but couldn't find the mountain lion.
An FWP spokesman was not immediately available for comment Thursday, but has advised people to be cautious and not panic.
“It’s just a good idea to keep your head on a swivel and don’t turn your kids out to run at midnight,” he told the Billings Gazette after the security camera sightings in mid-July.
He did say that it's a little concerning that the lion has come down the Rims, straying from usual mountain lion habitat in Alkali Creek.
“We’re hoping the lion will see the errors in its ways and jump up over the Rims, go out in the Alkali Creek area and eat deer for a living instead of hunting around,” he previously said.
FWP has advised that people be diligent about keep their property free of potential food sources for a mountain lion and other predators, including things like dog food. The agency also advises caution with children and small pets during outdoor activities.