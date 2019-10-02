A mountain lion was spotted Wednesday morning north of the Montana State University Billings physical education building.
This is at least the third time a mountain lion has been seen in the area of MSUB since July 11, and at least the fifth time a mountain lion has been seen in Billings over the same time period.
The university announced Wednesday's sighting in a media alert issued by email at about 9:08 a.m. The sighting was at about 7:10 a.m., according to the alert.
The animal was seen north of the physical education building and was headed towards upper Mountain View Boulevard, according to MSUB.
"Police checked the area but was unable to locate it," the alert says. "Precautions should be taken with any outdoor activities, and especially with children and small pets during morning and nighttime hours."
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday morning's sighting comes after a woman found a mountain lion in the backyard of her Princeton Avenue home in early September near Rocky Mountain College in September. The homeowner, Jill Lippard, told the Billings Gazette her Labrador dog had just been let out into her backyard when it chased something up a tree. She looked up into the tree and saw a mountain lion looking back.
The first reported mountain lion sighting near the MSUB campus in 2019 came on July 12 when a mountain lion was seen near Virginia Lane and Silver Lane at about 9:43 p.m. Around that same time a photo of a mountain lion was posted in the Billings Neighborhood Watch Facebook group. That animal was reportedly near Valley Heights Road in the Alkali Creek area.
On July 18 a mountain lion was seen on home security cameras in Billings, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks told the Gazette a mountain lion sighting was reported on Mariposa Lane around that time.
A mountain lion was again seen near MSUB on July 25. Law enforcement who responded were unable to find the animal.
In June at least one mountain lion was seen and photographed in Red Lodge south of Billings.