A mountain lion has been seen on the Montana State University Billings campus, prompting the school to issue a public safety advisory Saturday.
According to a press release from the school, the mountain lion was seem near Virginia Lane and Silver Lane at about 9:43 p.m. Friday. The school confirmed the sighting with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
That report comes after a post in the Billings Neighborhood Watch Facebook group of a mountain lion seen on Valley Heights Road in the Alkali Creek area. The post includes a clear picture of a mountain lion perched on a rock, seemingly near a residence.
The release recommends that "added precautions should be taken with children, small pets and any outdoor activities, especially during nighttime hours."
Mountain lions are known to prowl around the outskirts of Billings, but rarely venture far into town. Moose and bears also occasionally wander into city limits.