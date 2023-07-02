After an accident at the Stillwater Mine in 1988 left Bert Stephenson with a disability that barred his return to work, he started volunteering, helping the homeless and others in his community.

Now, at 63, the longtime Billings resident fears he’ll soon be homeless himself.

After 26 years of living quietly in his Heights mobile home park, Stephenson and 15 of his neighbors have been served with eviction notices.

The trailer park’s owner sold the property earlier this year. The new landlord wants to move in mobile homes he owns, so residents have until September to get out.

Stephenson and his neighbors own their homes, but rent the ground beneath them. Being evicted means they’ll have to relocate their houses or lose them outright.

But, moving a mobile home isn’t as easy as the name suggests. At best, it costs thousands of dollars. At worst, if the trailer is too old, moving might not be possible at all.

Stephenson didn’t expect to ever have to move his 1976 Marshfield as long as he paid his lot rent on time and didn’t cause any trouble.

“You just don’t see this coming,” he said. “You’re like a deer in headlights — step out into the road and boom.”

Buy, bye

For decades, mobile homes have provided affordable places to live on a lower income. In Montana, they make up 10 percent of the housing stock, versus 5.5 percent nationwide, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Now, with the state’s housing shortages and soaring home prices pushing up rents, mobile home parks have become attractive investments.

Across the country, they’re being gobbled up by investors, in many cases by profit-hungry private-equity firms that have boosted lot rent and pushed longtime residents out. Dozens of newly homeless people surveyed this past winter by service groups in Billings, Livingston, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula said they had last lived in a mobile home.

Montana has a shortage of almost 16,000 affordable rentals, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Statewide, at least 28,000 households are living on incomes at or below 30 percent of the area’s median. That’s $27,345 a year or less to get by on for almost a quarter of the state’s renters.

And despite promises from the governor and leaders across the state to provide incentives to encourage more affordable housing, there isn’t much hope of relief on the horizon.

Not so mobile homes

On the rutted dirt road going into the mobile home park behind the Heights Inn on Main Street, Stephenson’s place is hard to miss. A wooden cross stands out front, towering a few feet taller than his trailer.

It had been part of an Easter display several years ago at Harvest Church, where he volunteers. After the holiday, he asked his pastor if he could take it home so he could hang lights on it at Christmastime.

The cross has stood in front of his trailer since, serving as a symbol of his hope and as a landmark at the park’s entrance. During the past two and a half decades, Stephenson’s lot rent has risen from $99 to $525 a month. And, he said, the increases haven’t come with park improvements.

Now, his trailer is too old to move. And, even if he could afford it, most parks only allow newer mobile homes.

According to federal housing regulations, those built before 1976 don’t meet current safety standards and shouldn’t be moved, even a short distance. For those that can be relocated, professional movers estimate the average at anywhere from $5,000 to $13,000, depending on location, the home’s size and condition, the distance of the move, and fees for legally required inspections, permits and insurance.

The price tag puts the possibility of moving out of reach for many mobile home owners. Stephenson said he lives on a fixed income and has no savings and few assets. He has a couple of old “beater cars” he’s been trying to sell since he was served with the eviction notice in March.

“I’m a guy who doesn’t like much change but if I could have moved, I would have,” Stephenson said, wearing a worn-in “I love Billings” T-shirt. “I’ve always been able to get by until now.”

Losing connections

He’s helped others get by, too. His neighbor, Philadelphia “Ana” Barnes, said her mother wouldn’t have had a place to live after a windstorm took off the roof of her home in Lockwood if Stephenson and his church hadn’t stepped in. They helped her get a spot in the Heights Inn mobile home park.

Barnes said she was homeless before she moved there about 10 years ago. She now owns the trailer she lives in with her daughter, two cats, and a mutt dog named Amaliah.

“We turned this from a slum trailer into a home,” the 36-year-old said, pointing out improvements she’s made.

Her brother Thomas Barnes lives across the street. That’s been a lifesaver for the single mother, who struggles with health problems, including a seizure disorder and diabetes. Her dog is trained to sense her seizures coming on. And when they do, Amaliah runs over to alert Thomas to come help.

“After mom passed, we’re all we’ve got,” Barnes said. “We have a community here and we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Working isn't enough

Barnes works full-time as a cashier at a Holiday station. But, after paying $525 for monthly lot rent plus utilities and her other bills, she said, she often has trouble buying enough groceries to feed her family.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as that which requires spending no more than 30 percent of a household’s income on rent and utilities. In Montana, that means a full-time worker who’s earning the minimum wage of $9.95 an hour can afford to pay $517 a month for housing. That number shrinks to just $274 for seniors and people with disabilities who are living on Supplemental Security Income.

But wages aren’t keeping up with skyrocketing rents across the state. The average Montana renter is earning $16.91 an hour. Meanwhile, the state’s fair market rent, the monthly cost for a standard, non-luxury rental in the local housing market, has risen to $785 for a one-bedroom and $1,002 for a two-bedroom.

Minimum-wage earners like Barnes and about 23,500 others across the state, would need to work 61 to 77 hours a week to afford a modest rental.

An employee working 40 hours a week would need to make at least $19.28 an hour, or $40,098 annually, to afford a two-bedroom at fair market rent in Montana, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In the state’s most expensive areas, including Bozeman, Missoula and Billings, full-time workers would need to earn hourly wages of $22.38, $21.54 and $20.27, respectively.

Across Montana, more and more households are spending more than half their income on housing, making them more likely to sacrifice necessities, such as medical care and healthy food, to keep a roof over their heads. Like Barnes, these cost-burdened renters are also more vulnerable to housing instability and evictions.

“I have nowhere else to go,” she said.

Safety net fail

Of course, government and nonprofit programs provide assistance for some, but there’s not enough help to go around.

HomeFront, the public housing authority of Billings, is seeing the need for assistance increase every month. Executive Director Patti Webster said the agency now has more than 7,000 people on its waitlist. It’ll likely take about two years before those at the bottom start getting help.

Even then, about a quarter of those who’ve been approved for housing subsidies won't be able to find a home where they can use them in Billings, Webster said.

HomeFront is now losing $762,698 in federal housing assistance that couldn’t be used to serve local families due to a lack of qualified, affordable homes available in the area. The money would have paid $620 a month to private landlords to offset the cost of rent for 102 households.

But, with multiple qualified applicants competing for open properties, landlords have little incentive to participate in public housing programs and are jacking up rents instead.

“I’ve been in public housing for 20 years and this is the worst I’ve seen,” said Brian Starr, HomeFront’s construction director.

Now, he and other advocates are bracing for the city’s housing woes to be compounded as the money for Montana's COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program runs out.

Kari Boiter, who works to prevent homelessness with the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, said many of about 600 local households that were receiving state help during the pandemic are now facing eviction. With nowhere to go and help hard to find, she fears hundreds of families could soon wind up on the streets.

No (free) room at the inn

Longtime Billings landlord Jeremy McCune said he saw the housing crisis coming early in 2020. When the state started offering landlords and hoteliers up to $2,200 a month to put people up during the pandemic, he figured he could help and pay down his mortgages while the money lasted. So, he bought the old Western Inn on Second Avenue North and the Heights Inn, which came with the mobile home park where Barnes and Stephenson live.

McCune, a well-known local race car driver, went to work, rehabbing the motel properties. After speeding through extensive renovations, he started taking tenants who were using emergency rental assistance at $875 a person or $1,750 a month for each double room.

But, McCune said, the state has yet to make good on its promise to pay and now owes him more than $400,000 in back rent. After months of waiting for the money, he sent eviction notices to 30 tenants living in his motel rooms in June.

McCune said he really doesn't want them to have an eviction record because he knows it’ll make it difficult for them to rent another home. But, he has bills to pay and he can’t take the state to court to get his money without the paperwork.

McCune said he did the best he could to help Stephenson and the others he’s evicting from the mobile home park, too. He gave them six months to get out, even though only a 30-day notice was required.

Once they’re gone, McCune wants to replace their homes with five-bedroom doublewides, and rent the rooms individually for around $1,000 a month. He sees it as a way to provide more affordable housing in Billings, although he acknowledges the rent would be a bit steep for someone scrimping by on a budget.

“It’d be tight, but doable,” he said.

Building out

McCune isn’t the only one seeing opportunity in addressing the housing shortage in Billings.

The Utah-based Havenpark Communities, which has been buying up mobile home parks across Montana since 2018, is now expanding the Golden Meadows trailer court on the West End, adding 276 lots with new manufactured homes.

In the Heights, HomeFront has two affordable housing projects in the works.

The organization bought “mancamps,” barrack-like manufactured housing that had been set up for oil field workers in Williston, North Dakota. HomeFront plans to reuse the one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and convert them into 20 five-plex buildings with kitchens and living areas.

They’re going in on land HomeFront owns on Sioux Lane. The project is expected add 100 affordable apartments to the city within a year.

HomeFront is also planning to start constructing homes using large concrete 3D printers in August. Webster, the executive director, said a basic three-bedroom, one-bathroom house with a one-car garage can be printed in 24 hours for about $40,000.

“It’s a huge possible solution,” she said. “We can’t stick build our way out of this.”