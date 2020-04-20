'Mr. Billings' George Selover remembered for community and business leadership

The Billings Chamber of Commerce meeting in September of 1975 placed George Selover right in the middle of the action, naming him the organization's new chairman.
"When anything needs to get done in Billings, we know we can count on George," a man at the meeting called out after the announcement.
Selover replied to the man, "Billings has done a lot for me, I feel I should give Billings something in return."
George Selover, who owned Selover Buick in Billings and served as chairman of the School District 2 board of trustees, the Billings Chamber of Commerce and the United Way, also served on nearly half a dozen other civic organizations. He died Monday at age 91.
When the Selovers moved from Minneapolis to Billings in 1955, George was 26. He and his wife, Patty, had married four years before and had come to town to run a Buick dealership for Patty's father, who owned dealerships in Minnesota, California and Arizona.
"He talked us into moving out here, and that was undoubtedly the best move we ever made," Selover told The Gazette in 2006.
As a young man, Selover graduated from Princeton University with a degree in theoretical economics. He was a problem solver by nature, and it directed much of what he did, from selling cars to running a business to serving his community.
"He saw a problem and said, 'Let's go fix it,'" said Jase Norsworthy, a friend of Selover's.
Norsworthy, who's now in his 90s, remembers his friend as a comfortable leader who felt a genuine debt to Billings for giving him a good life. That was a big part of his motivation, he said.
"He was a doer. It was his city," Norsworthy said. "He always wanted to make it better."
Norsworthy and his wife met George and Patty in the late 1950s at church. They both attended Billings First Congregational Church downtown and both couples each had three daughters who were roughly the same ages.
"George was a devoted and loving father," said his daughter Mary Underriner.
Mary and her two sisters, Sally Brucker and Lucy Walton, loved their father and saw him become a wonderful grandfather.
"He and Patty were blessed with seven grandchildren whom they adored," Mary said.
The Selovers and Norsworthys became close friends during those early years; George and Jase served on many of the same boards, and the two families along with two other families all spent the summers on a lake in Wyoming.
"Those were wonderful days," Norsworthy said.
It was in those early days that Selover jumped into action, serving on the Billings Public Schools board from 1966 to 1974 and as its chairman for seven of those years. While chairman, Selover navigated the teachers' strike in 1974 and helped create the Career Center.
He was also president of the Chamber of Commerce and twice served as chairman of the board for Rocky Mountain College. In 1975, he was appointed to board of directors of the Helena Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
Even in his later years, he was active and was often recognized by various organizations for his work in the community. He was named to a Billings most influential list in 2006, five years after he retired, and was inducted into MSUB's Montana Business Hall of Fame last year.
"He was Mr. Billings in a lot of ways," Norsworthy said.
