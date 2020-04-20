'Mr. Billings' George Selover remembered for community and business leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings Chamber of Commerce meeting in September of 1975 placed George Selover right in the middle of the action, naming him the organization's new chairman.

"When anything needs to get done in Billings, we know we can count on George," a man at the meeting called out after the announcement.

Selover replied to the man, "Billings has done a lot for me, I feel I should give Billings something in return."

George Selover, who owned Selover Buick in Billings and served as chairman of the School District 2 board of trustees, the Billings Chamber of Commerce and the United Way, also served on nearly half a dozen other civic organizations. He died Monday at age 91.

When the Selovers moved from Minneapolis to Billings in 1955, George was 26. He and his wife, Patty, had married four years before and had come to town to run a Buick dealership for Patty's father, who owned dealerships in Minnesota, California and Arizona.

"He talked us into moving out here, and that was undoubtedly the best move we ever made," Selover told The Gazette in 2006.