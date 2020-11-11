MRL to honor veterans, essential workers with special locomotives

In honor of veterans across Montana, Montana Rail Link recently unveiled a special locomotive thanking veterans for their service. In the coming weeks, MRL will unveil a second locomotive thanking all essential workers for their many contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from MRL, the intended route option for these locomotives is to work in regular freight service between Billings and Sandpoint, Idaho.

In addition to the tribute locomotives, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with MRL, will make a $50,000 donation to Warriors and Quiet Waters and a $50,000 donation to Montana No Kid Hungry.

