 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MRL to honor veterans, essential workers with special locomotives
topical

MRL to honor veterans, essential workers with special locomotives

{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Rail Link locomotive

Montana Rail Link recently unveiled a special locomotive thanking veterans for their service. In the coming weeks, MRL will unveil a locomotive thanking all essential workers for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of veterans across Montana, Montana Rail Link recently unveiled a special locomotive thanking veterans for their service. In the coming weeks, MRL will unveil a second locomotive thanking all essential workers for their many contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from MRL, the intended route option for these locomotives is to work in regular freight service between Billings and Sandpoint, Idaho.

In addition to the tribute locomotives, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with MRL, will make a $50,000 donation to Warriors and Quiet Waters and a $50,000 donation to Montana No Kid Hungry.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News