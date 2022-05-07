 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSU Billings' 95th Annual Commencement takes place May 7

The 95th annual Montana State University Billings Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark. Approximately 800 students will have the opportunity to participate in the commencement ceremony this spring. This includes graduates from fall 2021, summer 2022 and spring 2022. The public is invited to attend and celebrate students’ hard work and success. A live stream option is available for viewing here the day of.

