The 95th annual Montana State University Billings Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark. Approximately 800 students will have the opportunity to participate in the commencement ceremony this spring. This includes graduates from fall 2021, summer 2022 and spring 2022. The public is invited to attend and celebrate students’ hard work and success. A live stream option is available for viewing here the day of.
MSU Billings' 95th Annual Commencement takes place May 7
- Billings Gazette
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Fisher has two more games on Sunday to make the record her own.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana State University Billings’ Powwow returns on April 1 and 2 in Alterowitz Gym on MSUB’s university campus.
For the first time since 2019, the Atomic Circus will be taking place at Montana State University Billings.
The 95th annual Montana State University Billings Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark.