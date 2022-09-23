MSU Billings announces "resiliency" library lecture series

Montana State University Billings announces their fall Library Lecture Series: Resiliency. The series will feature speakers and panelists who will discuss how people navigate and experience resiliency.

“Resiliency is the positive adaptation to external stressors and how a community or individual responds to difficult circumstances,” said Paula McMahon, Ph.D., assistant professor and chair for the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services at MSU Billings. “The lectures will address developing strategies to effectively modify our own response to stressors and how we can positively impact each other and the community. They will also provide a narrative that supports students, faculty, and the community at large in being able to identify opportunities and develop skills.”

The series begins on Tuesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Petro Theatre with Ambrin F. Masood, Ph.D., associate professor for the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services at MSUB. Her lecture will focus on increasing resilience and adaptability and exploring the value of good health and wellbeing.

On Oct. 4, Melanie Reaves, Ph.D., assistant professor in the College of Education at MSUB will discuss resiliency through literacy and share practical ideas from pre-service and in-service teachers.

On Oct. 11, Paula McMahon, Ph.D., assistant professor and chair for the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services will highlight resilience from multiple perspectives. It will include a panel of students and practitioners providing insight to community experiences, lessons learned, and how to build and reinforce each other.

On Oct. 18, Robin Cormier, Ph.D., assistant professor in the school counseling program at MSUB will discuss adverse childhood experiences and resiliency, and how childhood trauma has the potential to shape how an individual feels, thinks, and behaves.

The series will conclude on Oct. 25 with Aaron Mertes, Ph.D., assistant professor in rehabilitation and human services, rehabilitation counselor, and certified life care planner. He will discuss growing through changes that never end and developmental stages in life and work. Mertes will also expand on some of the most popular developmental stage models that guide counselors in their work, as well as people who want to learn to embrace change as it inevitably happens across the lifespan.

All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public on MSUB university campus in Petro Theatre. Free parking is available in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street. Review the complete MSUB Library Lecture Series schedule and details.

Contact Darlene Hert at dhert@msubillings.edu for more information.