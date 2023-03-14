Montana State University Billings announces its spring Library Lecture Series: Voices of Billings. The series will feature local speakers from a variety of backgrounds who have made an impact in Billings and beyond through their passion in music, history, and literature.

The Library Lecture Series kicked off on March 14 with executive eirector of the Western Heritage Center Kevin Kooistra, showcasing a 1908 graduate of Billings High School, Hazel Hunkins Hallinan, one of the most influential feminist leaders of the 20th century. She was a pivotal member of the National Woman's Party and an active campaigner for woman's suffrage in America. Hunkins Hallinan fought for equal rights in England for fifty years, before returning to the United States to support the Equal Rights Amendment. Kooistra will also share unpublished research and historic photographs.

On March 21, John Roberts, MSU Billings associate professor of music, will be speaking about bringing music from Billings to the world in his presentation Music from the Magic City to the World. He is active in Montana and Los Angeles performing and studio scenes as a bandleader, studio musician, composer, and arranger. Roberts is currently recording and composing for his next album, part of which was recorded in Santiago de Cuba and Los Angeles. John is passionate about sharing an open-minded, real-world view of music performance, business, and education with his students and the community.

On March 28, an author panel takes place on Reality Impaired: Alternative Fiction, by panel moderator Julie Schultz, treasurer, and primary book buyer for This House of Books. Most know that Billings has serious literary bonafides, but they tend to connect Billings with western history, realism, and nature. What they may find surprising is that Billings is also home to authors of fantasy and fiction, which are two of the most popular fiction categories. The panelists will discuss if there is something about living in Billings that draws them to more speculative genres such as fantasy and science fiction, how the writing process is different than for genres based in realism, and what the difference is between science fiction and fantasy. Panelists include local authors Mike Thayer, M.H. Van Keuren, Precious McKenzie, and K.J. Backer.

The series will conclude on April 4, with Lead Historian for the Moss Mansion Joel Waller. He will share the story of its first owners, P.B. and Mattie Moss, who were pioneers in the Billings community and who helped shape it into what it is today. The lecture is titled: P.B. & Mattie Moss: A love story turned legacy.

All lectures begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public on MSUB university campus in Petro Theatre. Free parking is available in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street. View the complete Library Lecture Series schedule and details.

Contact Eileen Wright for more information at ewright@msubillings.edu.