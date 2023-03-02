The annual Montana State University Billings Jacket Giving Day will be held March 23-24, and the campus is abuzz as it unites the Jacket hive to directly impact the student experience at MSUB.

Starting at 9 a.m. March 23, MSUB will count down 1,927 minutes of online fundraising — in honor of the institution’s founding date — ending at 5:07 p.m. on March 24. This two-day "friend raising" event supports the projects and programs that mean the most at MSUB. From needs in all areas of program expansion and equipment upgrades, to scholarships to help students get a head start, there is something for everyone to support on Jacket Giving Day.

Since 2018, Jacket Giving Day has raised over $250,000, which has directly impacted students and staff at MSUB, making a tremendous impact in the lives of students. MSUB thanks the community for its continued support of the students. This year’s Jacket Giving Day focuses on three major categories: Areas of Critical Needs, Academic Centers & Institutes, and Yellowjacket Athletics — with over 28 projects.

The goal is to engage 900 donors to give, get involved, and make an impact at this year’s Jacket Giving Day. MSUB asks donors to rise to the challenge and support the campus community by making a gift, spreading the word about these projects, and asking friends and family to donate on Jacket Giving Day.

Donors are encouraged to forward the emails they receive, and share posts from MSUB's Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram accounts. There the public can read about the projects and programs they can support, see how to join the buzz on social media, and give a gift that will make a lasting impact.