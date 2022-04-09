MSU Billings celebrates student success at upcoming commencement

The 95th annual Montana State University Billings Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark. Approximately 800 students will have the opportunity to participate in the commencement ceremony this spring. This includes graduates from fall 2021, summer 2022 and spring 2022. The public is invited to attend and celebrate students’ hard work and success.

“Commencement is the culmination of all the hard work and dedication our students have put in throughout their college career,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “It’s a time dedicated to really acknowledge their accomplishments. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our graduates.”

Keynote speaker will be MSU Billings student Amy Sexton, from Shepherd, who will be graduating with a 4.0 GPA with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting option and with minors in mathematics and honors studies. Sexton is also currently serving her second and final term as the Montana University System Student Regent where she has been a strong advocate for student success. She was the first student to be selected as Student Regent from an MUS regional campus in over ten years. This spring, she was named Chair of the Two-Year and Community College Board of Regents Committee, which is a rare appointment for a student regent.

Highlighting a few of Sexton’s impressive achievements, she is currently serving as the President of MSUB’s Accounting Club, is the sole student representative on the Montana Society of CPAs Board, previously served in MSUB’s student government, served on the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance LEAP Council, was Co-Chair of the College of Business Advisory Board, and worked at MSUB’s Academic Support Center as a supplemental economics instructor, while working and taking classes full-time, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Sexton recently accepted a job as a Senior Accountant with a CPA firm in Chicago and starts in June. She will be studying for the CPA exam and hopes to get licensed within one year. Sexton will also be applying for a Marshall Scholarship in the hopes of studying economic history at The University of Oxford. Her contingency plan is to start an MBA program in the next 3-5 years.

No tickets or RSVP are required to attend Commencement. The ceremony will be live streamed on the 95th Annual Commencement page on May 7.

For more information about Commencement, contact registrar@msubillings.edu.

