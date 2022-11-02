MSU Billings’ Center for Inclusive Education to celebrate 75th anniversary

Montana State University Billings’ Montana Center for Inclusive Education will celebrate their 75-year anniversary during the Diamond Jubilee Open House on Friday, November 4 from 3-6 p.m. in the College of Education Room 122. The celebration is open to the public.

The MCIE aims to create a fully inclusive society that values diversity and serve the diverse population of Montana through continuing professional development opportunities for educators and direct service providers.

This event marks 75 years of the MCIE serving the disability community in Montana. MCIE Director Tom Manthey, Ph.D., says the people are the most important thing at MCIE. “First and foremost, we serve children and adults with disabilities, their families, and the professionals that work with them.”

Tina Hoagland, assistant director of the MCIE, said the MCIE has been a leader in Montana’s disability community since their opening in 1947. “While this is a milestone anniversary, we plan to continue to be innovative in the field for the foreseeable future,” said Hoagland.