MSU Billings Chancellor's Excellence Scholars announced

Montana State University Billings Chancellor’s Excellence Award recipients were announced Tuesday for the fall 2022 semester. Three scholarships were awarded to new students, and eight student scholarships were renewed for this academic year.

Since 2002, the Chancellor’s Excellence Award has been awarded annually to incoming MSU Billings first-year students who exemplify the institution’s core values of academic excellence, demonstrated leadership, and service to others. This scholarship is also renewable to current recipients after their first year if they continue to meet the scholarship criteria.

New scholarship recipients this year are freshmen Ahna Eisenbraun from Molt, Montana, Lucas Marlatt from Rochester, New York, and graduate student Destynee Two Moons, from Billings, Montana.

Business administration major, Ahna Eisenbraun plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting focus. She shares that she chose MSUB because of its excellent business program, the proximity to home, and the internship and job opportunities it offers. She adds that going to college has been a huge dream of hers and that receiving this scholarship has provided her opportunities to now focus on her education while also having the freedom to give back to her community. “Words cannot express the thankfulness I feel,” she says. “Receiving this scholarship has given me the ability to achieve my goal of graduating debt free.”

Environmental studies major Lucas Marlatt shares that he is extremely grateful for receiving this scholarship. “It is an honor to earn this scholarship, and it will help me get my bachelor's degree.” Psychology graduate student Destynee Two Moons expresses her deep appreciation for having received this scholarship. She wants those who donated to this scholarship to know that they are making a big difference in her life and are helping to make her dreams come true to further her education and achieve her goals.

MSUB Chancellor Hicswa applauds these students for their hard work and dedication in pursuit of attaining a higher education. “Our students are busy, many working full time to provide for themselves and/or their families, many are parents and have full life schedules. I am impressed with their ability to juggle their busy lives and their education.” Hicswa also adds that scholarships are a large part of MSUB’s Retention and Graduation Plan, which calls for implementing best practices and data-informed strategies to identify and eliminate barriers to student success.

Students whose scholarships were renewed this year: Clair Bagnell from Missoula, Montana, Shayla Borlaug from Gildford, Montana, Hannah Hashbarger from West Linn, Oregon, Bryn Lien from Havre, Montana, Mason Powell from Gillette, Wyoming, Carmella Prete from Miles City, Montana, Shay Robertus from Joliet, Montana, and Olivia Schwartz from Spokane, Washington.

Junior biology major Olivia Schwartz attributes this scholarship to helping her develop critical skills needed for a career in biology. The scholarship has given her time to focus on her studies and take advantage of unique opportunities such as a paid summer internship and MSUB’s annual undergraduate Research & Creativity Symposium. She shares, “I have enjoyed participating in academic events at MSUB such as the Science Expo, which introduced me to the science community in Billings.”