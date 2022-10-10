MSU Billings enrollment slightly down, sees improvements in key demographics

Enrollment numbers at Montana State University Billings are slightly down from last fall, but the university saw progress in several their target demographics.

The university announced Monday that 4,057 total students enrolled with 2,322 at its main campus and 1,735 at City College. Last fall, 4,112 students were tallied with 2,375 at the main campus and 1,737 at City College.

Where the university experienced growth was in its freshmen class, ethnic student populations and military-affiliated students. First-time freshmen enrollment increased 4% from last year while nontraditional freshmen enrollment increased 14% from a year ago. Nontraditional students are classified as having been out of high school for three or more years.

Compared to fall 2021, Hispanic student enrollment increased 9% from 208 to 231 and Native American student enrollment increased 1.3% from 319 to 323. Military-affiliated student enrollment was reported to have jumped by almost 10%.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said these figures reflect recent pushes by the university to recruit and retain students from these demographics.

“We have intentionally increased our recruitment efforts to better serve students from a wider range of backgrounds,” she said in a press release. “MSUB offers a robust and diverse range of in-demand programs, and it is apparent that our students recognize the industry demand to fill workforce needs in many of these areas.”

Efforts over the past year include a new online platform streamlining communication between students, faculty, staff, and advisors and a new scholarship program from the Montana University System known as the Montana 10 program that provides a community of support staff for scholars throughout their time in college. The program is open to any first-time freshmen from Montana eligible for the Federal Pell Grant who plans to attend college full-time. There are currently 77 scholars enrolled at the university campus and 31 enrolled at City College.

MSUB also recently joined the Interstate Passport Network, a national program that enables students to transfer a block of their lower-division general education courses from one institution to another. Students who complete MSUB’s passport block with a minimum grade of “C” in each course won’t have to repeat or take additional courses at their new school. MSUB is the third higher education institution in Montana to join the network after Miles Community College and Salish Kootenai College.

The Montana University System also reported slight increases in dual-enrollment high school students in School District 2 and enrollees aged between 25 and 49. Students taking an online or Hyflex class (a class with the option to attend either in-person or online) increased by 2.2%, the highest level of participation in the university’s history.

As far as overall enrollment is concerned, the dip from last fall still tops 2020’s total — the university’s lowest over the past twelve years at 4,000 — but continues the trend of a gradual decline in enrollment. Hoping to end this decline, MSUB last year developed a dedicated council focusing on student retention and graduation. The council will set incremental retention and graduation rates both from spring-to-fall and fall-to-fall semesters over the next five years.

“We found this to be the most important time to make an intervention,” MSUB Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Sep Eskandari said. “If a student decides to stay with their university after the first year, their chances are much higher to earn their degree.”

Early results of this initiative showed a 3.6 percent increase in the fall 2021 to fall 2022 retention rate for first-time freshmen and transfer students, which Eskandari said significantly exceeded their first-year goal of 54.7% retention. The council’s ultimate goals by the fifth year are a fall-to-spring student retention rate of 90% and a fall-to-fall rate of 70%.

Following this strong start, Eskandari said they will continue their current initiatives while also continuing to monitor student needs and possibly introducing additional new programs in the coming years to meet these goals.

“We always try to respond to industry demands for our students,” he said. “We’ll start new programs as the data demands and review our older programs to best meet the students’ needs.”

Additional metrics from MSUB’s 2022 fall enrollment data include:

• Health and Human Performance 3+2 program (includes a combined bachelor’s and master’s program) enrollment increased 94%.

• Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Nursing program enrollment increased 37%.

• Master of Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program enrollment increased 25%.

• Master of School Counseling program enrollment increased 22%.

• Bachelor of Business Administration — Finance Option enrollment increased 39.5%.

• Computer technology associate programs saw an enrollment increase of 23%.

• Fire science associate program enrollment increased 50%.

• The Associate in Nursing enrollment increased by 14%.