MSU Billings experiencing new water issue

Montana State University Billings said Friday it is experiencing a new water main issue. In an email, the university said city construction workers on Rimrock Road and Normal Avenue were backfilling water pipes on Friday when they noticed water bubbling up.

A recent water main break outside McMullen Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, and Student Union Building.

The current problem is affecting the entire university campus water system. City College is not affected.

Students, faculty, staff and others should not use restrooms, showers, water fountains or water bottle refilling stations on the university campus. Port-a-potties and bottled water are currently being delivered, according to the email.

Employees on campus were asked to go home immediately and work from home for the remainder of the day if possible.

MSUB said it will provide an update later on Friday.

